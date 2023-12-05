Katie Taylor is Team Amy Broadhurst

Katie Taylor has backed Amy Broadhurst to follow in her professional title-winning footsteps.

The two-weight undisputed champion has followed the career of the Paris 2024 hopeful since she surprised her at her school after European Youth success in 2012 and has been suitably impressed.

Indeed, Taylor, who had the Dundalk native as one of her main sparing partners for her historic Madison Square Garden bill topper with Amanda Serrano, believes the World, European and Commonwealth Games gold medal winner is a star of the future.

The lightweight, widely regarded as the greatest female boxer of all time, claims the 26-year-old will rule the pro world once she turns over.

Bringing up the Louth native unprompted after her sensational victory over Chantelle Cameron in Dublin’s 3Arena, Taylor said: “That’s what makes it worthwhile for me really. I saw Amy Broadhurst as well. She is an amazing champion herself and having a chance to inspire people like that, by inspiring girls like Amy Broadhurst.

“I think I have done my job well so I’m happy.

“She’s an amazing champion — and I think she’s going to be an amazing pro as well by the way.

“She’s going to be one for the future and I can’t wait to see her as a pro. She’s going to be a world champion without a doubt.

“I’m just excited to see her career and the rest of the young girls that are coming up as well. It’s amazing.”

Broadhurst still holds an Olympic dream and will be hoping to be picked for the Olympic qualifiers for Paris next year. She does have pro ambitions and it’s understood when she does turn over she’ll be guided by Taylor’s manager Brian Peters.