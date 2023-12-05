Baptism of Fire – Shauna O’Keefe looks for Irish revenge in tough debut

Shauna O’Keefe won’t look to ease her way into professional boxing.

The former amateur of note makes her pro debut at the famous York Hall this Friday night and faces somewhat of a baptism of fire.

The Kevin Mitchell-trained puncher takes on a fighter with significant Irish upset previous on her paid bow.

The Tipperary native jumps straight in a six-round level against Vaida Masiokaite.

At first glance, the Lithuanian with 20 defeats doesn’t look too threatening but those in the know will be aware of what she brings to the table.

Not only is she tough and forever game, the 36-year-old comes into the fight on the back of two upset wins having outpointed Charlie Sutton and Kerry Haley in November and October respectively.

Irish fighters have discovered she is difficult to deal with too, as she defeated Cathy McAleer and drew with Cheyane O’Neill on her debut.

O’Keefe, who is rumoured to be looking exciting and destructive in sparring, will still be a favourite to win but it remains a tough start.

In fact, if she can manage to stop the durable opponent who has taken the likes of Nathasa Jonas and Caroline Dubois the distance she will register an early statement.