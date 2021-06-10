Jono Carroll wants World Champion NEXT after Andy Vences

Jono Carroll [19(5)-2(0)1] wants to go from a thriller on Triller to the bogeyman!

‘King Kong’ has secured a slot on a massive Miami-hosted fight night turned event.

The Dubliner will fight for the second time this year on the undercard of pound-for-pound star and unified lightweight champion Teófimo López’s title defence against George Kambosos Jr at Miami’s loan Depot Park on June 19th.

The clash plays out on the Triller platform, the PPV subscription service behind the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr event and some of YouTuber Jake Paul’s clashes. It’s the kind of platform Carroll’s energy and pre-fight vibrancy will be most welcomed on.

Providing the opposition for the 29-year-old southpaw will be Andy Vences [23(12)-2(0)-1] a former Top Rank fighter the new platform seem big on.

However, Carroll is ready to upset the odds and is confident the American is the ideal scalp – and Triller the ideal platform – to help reposition him to the standing he found himself in post Scott Quigg victory and pre Maxi Hughes defeat.

The vibrant southpaw argues he will be world title ready and will be looking to fight the man he feels they all fear Oscar Valdez [29(23)-0], the WBC super featherweight champion of the world.

“Going into the Quigg fight and we were like ‘win this and we are onto world titles and fighting the best’ and this is the very same thing in my eyes,” Carroll said when speaking to the press on Wednesday.

“This fight is for the WBC silver, it’s a massive platform, which I’m thankful for and it’s gives me the perfect chance to step right back into that place where I believe I belong, up there with the top fighters in my division.

“After I beat Andy Vences I want the bogeyman, I want Oscar Valdez.”

If WBC Champion Valdez, who looks on course for a unification clash with Carl Frampton defeater Jamel Herring, isn’t an immediate option Carroll wants the kind of opponents that will move him a step closer to world champions.

“I want a big name in the division, someone that is a big fish, that excites me because the reward is higher. Jo Jo Diaz only lost his belt on the scales. For me he still a world champion. Anything that is going to get me closer to a world title thats who I want. If it makes money, makes sense to a promoter, gets me closes to a world title then line them up.”

Carroll is hoping they will be lined up for him on Triller. The fighter, who is currently in Mexico training, is perfectly suited for the new audience targeted by the app and believes their link up will be mutually beneficial.

“You see YouTubers getting the fights with Floyd Mayweather these days so it shows the more fans I can get the better – and I am going to win new fans with this platform and this fight.

“This is such a huge platform to be on and I want to make the most of it. I wish I was doing this press conference live just to give them a show, give Vences a little head butt, the whole lot,” he continues through a bearded laugh.

“I love these type of shows, these are the type of shows I’m made for. I’m vibrant happy-go-lucky fella and I love the crowd. I love interacting with them. It’s a new fresh face in the boxing world and I’m looking forward to seeing how this show goes and how future shows go. It’s exciting times for me and I’m looking forward to being on many of their shows.”