Joe Ward registers sensational stoppage win New York

Joe Ward got the St Patrick’s weekend celebrations off to an explosive start thanks to a massive knockout win in New York tonight [Friday].

The first of over 20 Irish fighters to climb through the ropes on a fight festive Patrick’s weekend scored an eye-catching knockout of former world title challenger Derrick Webster.

One of Ireland greatest amateurs, got the job done by the second round, dropping his American opponent three times in the second session, the third of which he was never getting up from.

The stoppage was Ward’s third on the trot and seventh in total – and the fact none of his last three opponents have seen the third round suggests he has a lot more to his game than the skills he’s noted for. Ward was also expected to beat the veteran but the manner in which he did so still stands out.

In fact, it’s exactly the eye-catching win the Moate man needed and should help his chances of a breakout 2024.

Speaking before the fight he claimed he was big fight-ready and called for the opportunity to prove it. His chances of getting some noteworthy action should increase after tonight.

Speaking in fight week he said: “I don’t think I’m very far away,” said Ward when asked where he is in terms of the best at light heavyweight. “I believe I’m up there, it’s just about getting the right opportunities at the right time. I’m just waiting for the big opportunities and I’m hoping 2024 can bring them. After a good performance against Derrick Webster on March 15, I’m open to any of the top guys.”