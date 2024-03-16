Dillian Whyte Discuses Castlebar Comeback

Dillian Whyte is not in Ireland to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

The former heavyweight world title challenger has a job to do in Castlebar on Sunday and a tough one at that according to him.

Whyte returns for the first time since he fought Jermaine Franklin in November 2022 at TF Royal Hotel of all places.

His first fight since been cleared post failing a drug test is against Christian Hammer, whom the former WBC interim champion is billing as a test.

Whyte, who has family in Ireland and can trace his Irish roots back to his grandfather, claims the heavyweight who has shared the ring will all the top names, is a dangerous fight for someone coming back off a lay off.

“I am very excited, it is very good to be back and I’ll be looking at opportunities in the future,” Whyte told Sky Sports.

“I have been meaning to return to Ireland for a while, I have got family from here and they can come down to the fight.

“Christian Hammer, he is a guy I know, tough guy. Experienced in a lot of fights. It’s a very good fight, considering I have been off for 16 months. Very good fight to come back to,” he adds before sharing world title aspirations.

“I still want the world title and I still want to fight all the big fights. There is a lot of big fights going on and I want my name to get back amongst the mix and to prove I can still beat these guys.”

Whyte’s link to Ireland come via his Cork grandfather Patrick Whyte, who emigrated from Dublin to the Caribbean as a young man. The exciting heavyweight paid tribute to him in 2016 when becoming British Champion. Fighting on the Ricky Burns v Kiryl Relikh undercard in Glasgow, Whyte stopped Ian Lewison to win the British title and wore green, white, and gold shorts in honour of his grandfather whose birthday it was the day before the fight.