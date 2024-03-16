Is This The End? – Ray Moylette explains retirement decision

It’s being billed as a farewell fight for Ray Moylette but, depending on how things go on Sunday night, the Mayo favourite’s goodbye could be a long one.

‘Sugar Ray’ admits he was frustrated with sitting on the fence, waiting for the phone to call. So, with nothing positive on the horizon and increased responsibilities as a father and husband, he decided to try to go out on a high.

As a result, he began working with Platform Sport to put together a show in Castlebar, where he could exit stage left on his terms and on a personal high.

However, once the fight was organised, his inbox lit up with all kinds of offers, including one to fight European Champion Adam Azeem – albeit prior to the English star’s EBU title win. Therefore, if he performs well on Sunday and similar options remain, the 32-year-old amateur standout could fight on.

If not, he will retire happy.

“I just want to be content when the final bell rings,” Moylette tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I want to throw my head on the pillow when I get home on March 17th and smile to myself knowing I can be proud and content whatever way it goes.

“To be honest I can’t make any decision on my future until the final bell has rung. This may well be my best performance yet as everything is riding on it. If some of these big fight offers come through, well, we will be saddling the horse up again for another assault on the holy grail.

“The retirement decision will be playing out live in front of you and in front of me too.”

What could be the last fight for Moylette, will be a first for Platform Sports in Ireland – and Moylette says the Dillian Whyte-headed promotional outfit with strong links to Thomas Carty could be here to stay.

“Platform Sports are promoting the event and have been instrumental in getting this over the line. They have big plans for future shows in Ireland. This may be the end of an era for me but Platform Sport will bring hope and opportunity to a lot of Irish fighters after the success ‘Once Upon A Time In The West’ show.”