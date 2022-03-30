Joe Ward fights experienced Mexican on FRIDAY

Joe Ward [6(3)-1(1)] will fight for the first time this year as soon as FRIDAY.

The former Irish amateur standout has secured work on a Hitz Boxing Promotion and will trade leather at The Dome at the Ballpark, Rosemont on April Fools Day.

Ward was meant to fight in Canada last weekend but saw his fight cancelled last minute. However, his disappointment didn’t last long as his team of Times Square Boxing, Lou Di Bella and Probellum made sure his camp didn’t go to waste and secured him a fight a week later.

The Moate BC product now competes in Chicago where he faces another fight of relative note.

Ward will be expected to beat Oscar Riojas [28(16)-14(4)-1] but the Mexican still represents a slight step up and another move in the right direction.

The 38-year-old was stopped by Conrad Cummings but has brought some American prospects the distance. He has also put a winning streak together and comes into the clash on the back of a seven-fight winning streak, although it has to be noted all those fights played out in Mexico.

Still, he represents a solid fight, particularly considering last week’s cancelation.

Speaking online Times Square Boxing confirmed :

This Friday our future champion, “Mighty” Joe Ward is back in action, stepping up against an experienced veteran.

“If you’re in Chicago come out and watch Joe take another step towards boxing stardom, and if you can’t make it, tune in to BXNG to catch all the action.”