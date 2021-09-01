Headline News News Pro News 

Joe Fitzpatrick Secures September BBBofC Celtic Title Fight

Joe Fitzpatrick [10(7)-1(1)] will jump straight back into meaningful title action in just over three weeks’ time.

‘The Dragon’ hasn’t been seen in the ring since suffering stoppage defeat to Gary Cully in an eagerly anticipated Irish title fight in February of 2020.

However, despite the layoff and the outcome of his last outing, the Belfast southpaw hasn’t looked for a warm-up return and comes back in another interesting title fight.

The former BUI Celtic titleholder will fight for the vacant BBBofC Celtic title in Cardiff on Saturday, September 25.

Fitzpatrick fights Welsh Fighter Craig Woodruff [10(4)-6(1)] on a Fightzone card that has yet to be officially announced.

The fight will be the former MHD and Boxing Ireland talent’s first since teaming up with Warren Boxing Management and could prove a huge stepping stone toward a British title shot.

Like Fitzpatrick, Woodruff’s last fight ended in defeat to Sarto stylist Cully, ‘Smiler’ has won the Welsh area title at lightweight but lost in a light welterweight national bid.

The 29-year-old Newport native, who pulled out of a Feile fight with Sean McComb, also has Celtic title previous, he attempted to win the strap when fighting Mitch Buckland but was outpointed for the second time by the Cardiff puncher all the way back in 2013.

The fact Fitzpatrick is out in late September and WBM’s other Irish signee Ruadhan Farrell fight in Liverpool in October should put paid to rumours of a Warren Boxing show in Belfast this Autumn.

