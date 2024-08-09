Exciting Queensberry link up for James McGivern

James McGivern has secured the big promotional backing he so craved.

The highly-decorated former amateur star – a 15-time Irish National Champion – has been making steady pro progress since turning over but had called for a promoter to help him level up.

Speaking before his BT Sports debut earlier this year ‘The Natural’ bemoaned the lack of promotional backing and promised to put on the kind of show at the SSE Arena that would earn him a promoter.

The 26-year-old delivered on that promise, executing a showreel second-round knockout over the previously unbeaten Rashid Omar to retain his BUI Celtic title.

The Knockout of the Year contender went viral, was shared around the world on social media and impressed a set of important eyes.

Frank Warren was impressed and eventually offered the Jason Quigley-managed fighter a contract.

Now he takes his place in a well-stocked lightweight mix at Queensberry that also includes British and European champion Sam Noakes, WBC Silver champion Mark Chamberlain, Irish talent Steven Cairns and WBO world champion Denys Berinchyk.

McGivern joins the likes of Anthony Cacace, Pierce O’Leary, Kristina O’Hara McCafferty and the likes on the list of Irish Queensberry boxers.