Craig O’Brien and Edward Donovan meet in out of the blue title fight

A mouth-watering Craig O’Brien – Edward Donovan clash is rumoured to have been made for September 20.

Talk within boxing circles has a Dublin – Limerick light middleweight title fight made for the 3Arena next month.

The out-of-the-blue bout will play out on the proposed 360 Promotions promoted Callum Walsh homecoming card.

The Irish light middleweight title, a strap ‘The Iron’ won by beating Jay Byrne on TG4 back in 2018, is rumoured to be on the line.

It’s the second all-Irish fight said to be on the bill, as Kevin Cronin and Emmett Brennan have also agreed to fight.

Inner City Dub, O’Brien had agreed to fight Walsh on top of the bill, but won’t face the Cork fighter as he wasn’t eligible to challenge for the WBC International title that decorates the rising star’s waist.

It opens the door for former underage standout, Donovan and he gets the kind of opportunity he has been calling for, for well over a year.

‘The Dominator’ , who hasn’t fought since defeating Nelson Morales in America in July of 2023, has asked for all Irish and title action and has his wish granted on a UFC Fight Pass broadcast bill.