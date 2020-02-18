Andy Lee discusses Tyson Fury’s Deontay Wilder tactics

Tyson Fury is going to put it on Deontay Wilder from the start confirms Andy Lee.

Considering WBC world champion Wilder is deemed one of the biggest punching heavyweights of all time – and the fact Fury managed to out box him in the pairs first meeting, most suggest it should be a case of more of the same from the former Irish heavyweight champion in Las Vegas this weekend.

The majority suggest ‘The Gypsy King’ will again use his skill set to bank rounds whilst avoiding the explosive right hand of ‘The Bronze Bomber’.

With that approach securing the ‘Sugar Hill’ trained fighters a draw last time out, Fury has been adamant he will be gunning for a knockout in the return.

Appointing a Kronk influenced training network, which includes Sugar Hill and Andy Lee, suggests Fury certainly has KO aspirations speaking on Off The Ball this week, Lee backed up the Fury’s be aggressive talk.

A regular on the station Lee was open with regard to the approach and its seems a knockout is part of the plan.

“The only way to ensure victory is by knock out, in boxing,” Lee told Newstalk.

“There is an opportunity. He is prepared knock Wilder out if he has to, and he is prepared to go the distance if he needs to.

“If he hurts Wilder like he did in the first fight, then he’ll try [to knock him out.] All he can do is try.

“Tyson is going to go to him straight away, he is going to put pressure on him and try to get him to make mistakes.

“That’s basically the game plan anyway!”

Lee, who coaches Jason Quigley and Paddy Donovan, has been part of Fury’s coaching staff for the rematch.

The Limerick man would have heralded Fury the most naturally talented of the current crop of big men even before the link up, but that doesn’t mean there are areas that don’t need improving.

“I’m sure it has been an unusual training camp for him, as he has been learning and working on things that he has never done before.

“We are working on his weaknesses, instead of his strengths – which will hopefully pay dividends in adding to what he already has.”

“Tyson will admit this himself, he has never really been taught the basics of boxing. He has always gotten on by his own ability.

“Before, he says that he would have worked on things that he was already good at. You are not going to change him dramatically, but his jab has definitely improved.

“Before his jab was occupational; to occupy his opponent. Now his jab is a weapon that will knock Wilder’s head back if it lands flush.”