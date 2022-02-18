It’s On – Mouthwatering Dublin Derby Confirmed for Cork

It’s official Jake Hanney [6(5)-2(1)] and Niall O’Connor [6(4)-0] will help boxing outside of Belfast return with a serious bang this spring.

The mouthwatering Dublin derby has been confirmed for ‘The Beginning Card’ and will play out in Cork on April 2.

The Dublin duo will duke it out for the BUI light welterweight Celtic title on the SOLD OUT Nowhere2Hyde card, the first show outside Belfast since 2019.

It’s a meeting of two fighters very well respected within boxing circles but have yet to make a wider impression.

Gym talk has O’Connor as a lightweight, even super featherweight to look out for but the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter has only fought once since 2018.

Hanney has been seen on TV cards and been in domestic bouts but has appeared sporadically over the years, something the now Crumlin trained fighter assures will change.

It’s a fight that has been mentioned previously and was discussed for two previous fight cards but never materialized. Much to fight fans delight it’s on now and has found a home on what is shaping up to be an exciting Cork card.

Tommy Hyde will top the card, Danny Keating will fight in his home county for the first time and Kevin Cronin is expected to appear. Dylan Wilson has also been confirmed as has Tokyo Olympian Rohan Polanco.

There is also a strong suggestion Jamie Morrissey and Robbie Burke could rematch the Irish Fight of the Year in Munster.