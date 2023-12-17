IT’S OFFICIAL – Padraig McCrory secures MASSIVE Berlanga fight

It’s official!

Padraig McCrory will share the ring with Edgar Berlanga in Orlando on February 24.

The pair have been linked since the summer and rumours the fight was made have been doing the rounds since the start of the month.

Indeed, McCrory told Irish-boxing.com he had agreed financial terms and was just awaiting official confirmation during Conlan – Gill fight week.

That confirmation came in the early hours of Sunday morning as Matchroom confirmed the bout as made during the DAZN broadcast of Sunny Edwards and Jesse Rodriguez.

The clash will top a Matchroom-promoted DAZN broadcast fight night at Caribe Royal in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, February 24.

Wow this is an amazing promo that really shows boxing fans what Padraig McCrory is all about

… https://t.co/MsTVNLzXuj — Joe O'Neill (@J0E_90) December 17, 2023

It’s a massive step up for the reigning Irish Boxing Awards Fighter of the Year but exactly the kind of next-level fight he has been calling for. The Belfast favourite will see it as a massive opportunity against a fighter being built as a future Canelo Alvarez foe.

‘The Hammer’ becomes the second Irish opponent in a row for Berlanga after he outpointed Jason Quigley to retain his WBO NABO Title at New York’s Madison Square Garden Theatre in June.

“People who know the sport, who know Padraig and know Edgar Berlanga, know that that fight is X-rated,” Eddie Hearn said recently.

“This is a massive risk. I’m fighting a very dangerous guy, a very good fighter,” said McCrory.

“I was in Vegas for my honeymoon in 2017 and my son was born nine months later. It’s written in the star. I’ll be going to Vegas, if I get this fight, with all belief I can the job done.”