‘It’s more real than ever’ – Jake Paul claims he is in talks to fight Conor McGregor

Jake Paul [3(3)-0] has revealed he is in talks to fight Conor McGregor [0-1(1)].

The social media star with boxing ambitions has been goading the UFC legend since he took up the sport and is more than keen to share the ring with the Dubliner.

The American, who has a professional record of 3-0, has sent insulting videos the way of the Dub, questioned sparring partner Dylan Moran and told anyone who would listen how he would expose the former Crumlin amateur.

McGregor, who is at present recovering from a leg injury, that resulted in him losing his rubber match with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, has dismissed all Paul advances.

However, it seems the fight is being explored.

Speaking to The Heard regarding a potential mega-money fight with fellow boxing novice McGregor, Paul said:

“I think it will happen. Look, I mean, I’m the money fight for Conor McGregor right now.

“There is no other fighter right now who is on a bigger level than me that is calling out Conor McGregor and wants to fight Conor.

“Our team is in touch with his team and there’s talks of it actually happening. And people at first thought I was just joking when I said I wanted to fight him.

“But now it’s as real as it gets, it’s more real than ever and by the way, if we do fight, I’m going to knock him out.”

Paul will next appear on Showtime against Tyron Woodley on August 29 – and believes the former UFC wrestler is a ‘harder’ test than ‘The Notorious’.

“I think Tyron Woodley is a harder opponent than Conor McGregor,” he continues before suggesting the MMA star has lost his fighting spirit.

“Conor, I think the fame, the money has got to his head, he’s lost that fighter’s edge, that motivation. And look, he’s a smaller guy.

“He’s five, what, eight? He’s 155-pounds, Tyron Woodley is a 200-pound, massive, explosive guy, so he’s a lot more dangerous fighter than Conor McGregor.”

“18 months ago, I said I wanted to fight Conor and people laughed. Now I’m laughing at Conor.

“He needs Jake Paul more than I need him. I would knock the fake teeth out of his mouth. McGregor would not stand a chance.”

McGregor has had one boxing bout, a defeat to Floyd Mayweather who is scheduled to meet Paul’s brother Logan.