‘It Won’t be Natasha Jonas’ – Hearn Says Jonas Turned Down Taylor Rematch Offer

Katie Taylor [19(6)-0] versus Natasha Jonas [9(7)-2(1)-1] the sequel won’t play out in Liverpool on December 11 confirms Eddie Hearn.

It was confirmed the Irish sensation will make the next defence of her titles on an Olympia hosted card topped by an intriguing Conor Benn versus Chris Algieri clash

The news – and the fact Benn and not a local will headline – sparked rumour Taylor may rematch the Liverpudlian – and fans could be set for a repeat of the quality May encouther.

However, Hearn revealed the former Olympic and World title foes won’t meet again this year. The DAZN aligned promoter claims ‘Miss GB’ turned down a lucrative offer to perform in an immediate re-run. By all accounts, Jonas has elected to work with Sky and Boxxer rather than continue her relationships with Matchroom.

“No (it won’t be Natasha Jonas), we offered Natasha Jonas that fight for much more money than she got in the first fight but she didn’t want to take that fight so it won’t be Natasha Jonas,” Hearn said.

There was talk of Jessica McCaskill pre and post the undisputed lightweight champion’s win over Jennifer Han but that rematch is another that doesn’t look likely for December.

French fighter Estelle Mosley, who stopped Taylor’s charge for six world amateur golds in a row back in May 2016, has been linked to the biggest fight in female boxing quite regular, while Firuza Sharipova, a fighter massively popular in Kazakhstan and across Russia, is the latest to be whispered.

Either way, Taylor will feature alongside Benn, on a card that could host fights for James Tennyson and Caoimhin Agyarko – and if things go to plan it will be a prelude to a massive fight with Amanda Serrano in New York.