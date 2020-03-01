Rohan Date hoping to set up Irish title date with KO win in Dubai

Rohan Date [11(8)-0- 1] wants to take short route to victory in Dubai this coming Friday, hoping it will help him take a short cut to big fights.

The Waterford welter is keen to secure a strap in 2020 and also wants increase his 66.67% knockout ratio this coming weekend.

He believes he can achieve the latter against Indonesian rival Rivo Kundimang [9(5)-2(2)-2] on the Rotunda Rumble III card – and is confident a statement win in his sixth visit to Dubai.

“It’s another step up opponent, a tricky southpaw, but I want to get my knock out percentage back up. I am hoping to get back to knockout ways, which should line me for a title next,” said Date.

Date would love to challenge for that title on the Ring Kings II card set for Waterford this May.

He has been mandated to fight Cork’s Noel Murphy on the WIT card and that is a fight that could play out in the summer.

“I do hope to pick up a title this year. There is a show in my hometown in Ireland in May. Hopefully, there’s a title fight that can be made and hopefully, I can return to the next Rotunda Rumble show and defend my title at my second home (Dubai),” he adds before expressing his delight at fighting in Dubai.

“It’s amazing to be a part of it, every time I have been on these shows the talent pool is just stacked with boxing stars. You are either in the dressing room or looking out in the crowd finding the biggest names in boxing just sitting there. Quality weekend ahead and I am pushing the Irish community in Dubai to get down to see some top talent coming from home.

“MTK Global & Round 10 Boxing gym really are the reasons why I can stay now here in Dubai. They are offering a huge platform and putting on sell-out shows here. I also have a lot of friends here, and a big Irish community. It is sure to be another sell-out!”

Joining Date in what promises to be a classic night of boxing are reigning WBC International super-fly titleholder Aliu Bamidele Lasisi, former world champion TJ Doheny, Irishmen Steve Collins Jr. and Dubai-based Rohan Date, Aussie star Cesar Mateo Tapia, promising Indian welterweight Faizan Anwar and many more.