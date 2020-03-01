Logo



Navigation

Rohan Date hoping to set up Irish title date with KO win in Dubai

By | on March 1, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Rohan Date [11(8)-0- 1] wants to take short route to victory in Dubai this coming Friday, hoping it will help him take a short cut to big fights.

The Waterford welter is keen to secure a strap in 2020 and also wants increase his 66.67% knockout ratio this coming weekend.

He believes he can achieve the latter against Indonesian rival Rivo Kundimang [9(5)-2(2)-2] on the Rotunda Rumble III card – and is confident a statement win in his sixth visit to Dubai.

“It’s another step up opponent, a tricky southpaw, but I want to get my knock out percentage back up. I am hoping to get back to knockout ways, which should line me for a title next,” said Date.

Date would love to challenge for that title on the Ring Kings II card set for Waterford this May.

He has been mandated to fight Cork’s Noel Murphy on the WIT card and that is a fight that could play out in the summer.

“I do hope to pick up a title this year. There is a show in my hometown in Ireland in May. Hopefully, there’s a title fight that can be made and hopefully, I can return to the next Rotunda Rumble show and defend my title at my second home (Dubai),” he adds before expressing his delight at fighting in Dubai.

“It’s amazing to be a part of it, every time I have been on these shows the talent pool is just stacked with boxing stars. You are either in the dressing room or looking out in the crowd finding the biggest names in boxing just sitting there. Quality weekend ahead and I am pushing the Irish community in Dubai to get down to see some top talent coming from home.

“MTK Global & Round 10 Boxing gym really are the reasons why I can stay now here in Dubai. They are offering a huge platform and putting on sell-out shows here. I also have a lot of friends here, and a big Irish community. It is sure to be another sell-out!”

Joining Date in what promises to be a classic night of boxing are reigning WBC International super-fly titleholder Aliu Bamidele Lasisi, former world champion TJ Doheny, Irishmen Steve Collins Jr. and Dubai-based Rohan Date, Aussie star Cesar Mateo Tapia, promising Indian welterweight Faizan Anwar and many more.

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media