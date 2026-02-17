“It Has To Be Done” – Callum Walsh Urges Dana White to Bring Zuffa Show to Ireland

Fresh off a decision win over Carlos Ocampo last month, Corks Callum Walsh is determind to bring Zuffa Boxing to Irish shores this year, revealing that he is pushing hard in talks with Dana White and Tom Loeffler to stage a Cork homecoming.

Speaking to Irish-Boxing.com following his shut-out performance on Zuffa’s inaugural event, Walsh said the success of last year’s Dublin show proved to Zuffa Boxing and UFC President Dana White, the appetite for big professional shows on Irish soil, believing the time is right to return home once more.

“Definitely I would love to come back to Cork for a show this year… just because of how much of a success it was when we did Dublin,” he told Irish-boxing.com. “You can only imagine how good it would be if we did Cork… get a full Irish card, get everyone in there, get a few knockouts and get the beers flying again.

“There is nothing better than the Irish fans and the Irish fighters… to get back there with Dana (White), Zuffa Boxing, and Tom (Loeffler) and to put on a show in Cork… I think it would be massive and definitely has to be done this year.”

The Cork native has already begun planting the idea in White’s mind, and given the Zuffa chief’s well-documented affection for Ireland, its fighters and its fanbase, the prospect of a return to Irish soil appears far from unrealistic.

However, the unbeaten super welterweight admits one key logistical hurdle remains in the way of him returning to the banks of The River Lee.

“I’ve talked to Tom about it… the biggest thing about doing a show in Cork is trying to get a venue and somewhere indoor. Figuring that out will be the hardest part.”

While homecoming plans gather momentum, the 25-year-old is equally focused on activity this year after emerging unscathed from his most recent outing.

“2026 I want to fight as often as I can… I came out of the last one with no injuries, soreness, or bruises,” he said. “Dana said to me the next day, ‘You don’t even look like you fought’… and I said I don’t feel like it either, so let’s get the next one going again.”

With Zuffa Boxing aiming to follow the UFC’s blueprint of near weekly events across the calendar, Walsh is eager to capitalise on the frequency of events.

“Hopefully I can get back in there in April… ideally April, if not May… it’s a massive opportunity for me with weekly shows, I can jump right back in and stay active,” he said.