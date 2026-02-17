‘It Feels Like I Never Had a Pro Debut’ – O’Bradaigh Robbed After Opponent Fails Drug Test

Sean O’Bradaigh feels robbed of a dream debut moment after his opponent failed a post-fight drug test.

The New York-raised son of a Dub climbed through the ropes for the first time this time last year.

However, he was denied an ideal start when his fight with Jefferson Christopher Almeida was scored a draw.

The fighter, who contested both Golden Gloves and Irish Elites as an amateur, could have lived with the result, but he feels robbed of a debut by his opponents misdeameanor.

Considering he got to fight on a St Patrick’s Day-themed card at Madison Square Garden means it wasn’t a total nightmare, but the popular puncher does feel like he has yet to debut.

“I wanted to shine so it felt a bit anticlimactic,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s a shame because it feels like I never had a pro debut. It was literally changed to no contest, so I’m basically 0-0 again. But I wouldn’t trade it for anything because having your pro debut at the Garden is a blessing. I will make sure my next fight doesn’t go the same way.”

O’Bradaigh hasn’t fought since his debut. However, the 23-year-old reveals that it has nothing to do with the result or his opponent’s failed test, rather he was focused on finishing his degree.

“I graduated college in the meantime and started a job in tech in New York, so I was trying to work on other things in my life before getting back in there”

Reflecting on the fight, the 23-year-old admits he didn’t suspect anything immediately after the final bell, pointing out he felt his foe’s strength was down to a weight advantage. Although upon further reflection, he noted Almedia’s stamina and durability were surprising.

“He did feel very strong in there, but I figured it was just his weight advantage in the ring. He didn’t tire in the last round when I was fading a bit,” he adds. He felt very strong, took everything I gave him, kept coming forward and didn’t get tired at the end.

“So, by the time I heard the news the first thing I told myself was “I knew it”. I was mad at the commission for taking so long to disclose it”