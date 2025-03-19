Irish Youth Teams for France and India Internationals Confirmed

The IABA series of Youth Internationals is continuing, with the announced of not one, but two, more Youth International events later this month.

Ireland’s 2025 National Youth Competition gold and silver medalists will take on a composite team of India and France on Wednesday March 26th at the National Stadium, Dublin and at Holy Family Boxing Club, Drogheda on Friday, March 28th.

The teams include boxers from 12 counties: Armagh, Cork, Donegal, Down, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Waterford, Westmeath and Wexford This follows an Ireland V Wales Youth International, hosted at the historic Guildhall in Derry, on March 1st. Ireland were the 10 bouts to 4 victors (more here)

These internationals are key development opportunities for the boxing stars of the future, designed to simultaneously grow their skills and represent Ireland.

Dates & Locations:

Ireland V France & India #1: National Stadium, 145 South Circular Road, Dublin on Wednesday 26th March @ 7pm

Ireland V France & India #2: Holy Family Boxing Club, Ballsgrove, Drogheda Co. Louth on Friday 28th March @ 7pm

Tickets

Adults: €20

Children, under 16: €10

Club bundles: 10 tickets €150

Team Ireland – Ireland V France & India #1

The National Stadium, Dublin, Wednesday March 26th from 7pm.

46kg Ava McCabe, Jobstown BC, Dublin V France

48kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart Boxing Club, Dublin V India

50kg Skye Ward, Neilstown Boxing Club, Dublin V India

51kg Michael Reilly, St Paul’s Boxing Club, Waterford V India

52kg Jessica Gallagher, Mulhuddart Boxing Club, Dublin V India

54kg Elma Barry, Setanta Boxing Club, Kildare V India

57kg Lochlainn Beagan, Sean Doran’s Boxing Club, Armagh V India

57kg Tiegan Farrelly, Dunboyne Boxing Club, Meath V France

60kg Kelsey Langan, Ballina Boxing Club, Mayo V France

60kg Daniel Hunter, Corpus Christi Boxing Club, Cork V India

70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne Boxing Club, Meath V India

71kg Rati Abuladze, Togher Boxing Club, Cork V India

75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles Boxing Club, Galway V France

80kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch Boxing Club, Dublin V India

92+kg Michael Olaloko, Swords Boxing Club, Dublin V India

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Team Ireland – Ireland V France & India #2

Holy Family Boxing Club, Drogheda, Friday March 28th from 7pm.

Special Contests:

43kg Dillon Connelly, St. Paul’s Boxing Club, Antrim V Cory Smith, Santry Boxing Club, Dublin

46kg Alekesesj Lazic, St. Nicholas Boxing Club, Tipperary V Robert Quinn, St. Paul’s Boxing Club, Antrim

International Card

46kg Sophie Curley Gray, Dealgan Boxing Club Co. Louth V France

48kg Ella Joy Thompson, Setanta Boxing Club, Kildare V France

48kg Caoimhin Connelly, Twin Towns Boxing Club, Co. Donegal V India

52kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey Boxing Club, Wexford V India

54kg James McCann, St. Monica’s Boxing Club, Co. Down V India

57kg Grace Conway Tredagh Boxing Club, Co. Louth V France

57kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan Boxing Club, Co. Louth, V India

63.5kg Louis Griffin, Portlaoise Boxing Club, Co. Laois V India

66kg Sarah Murphy, St Brigid’s Boxing Club, Kildare V India

71kg John Donoghue Olympic Boxing Club, Co. Westmeath V India

86kg Shay O’Dowd Boxing Club, Dublin V India

Team Manager: Jim Gormon

Post