Irish Youth Teams for France and India Internationals Confirmed
The IABA series of Youth Internationals is continuing, with the announced of not one, but two, more Youth International events later this month.
Ireland’s 2025 National Youth Competition gold and silver medalists will take on a composite team of India and France on Wednesday March 26th at the National Stadium, Dublin and at Holy Family Boxing Club, Drogheda on Friday, March 28th.
The teams include boxers from 12 counties: Armagh, Cork, Donegal, Down, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Waterford, Westmeath and Wexford This follows an Ireland V Wales Youth International, hosted at the historic Guildhall in Derry, on March 1st. Ireland were the 10 bouts to 4 victors (more here)
These internationals are key development opportunities for the boxing stars of the future, designed to simultaneously grow their skills and represent Ireland.
Dates & Locations:
Ireland V France & India #1: National Stadium, 145 South Circular Road, Dublin on Wednesday 26th March @ 7pm
Ireland V France & India #2: Holy Family Boxing Club, Ballsgrove, Drogheda Co. Louth on Friday 28th March @ 7pm
Tickets
- Adults: €20
- Children, under 16: €10
- Club bundles: 10 tickets €150
Team Ireland – Ireland V France & India #1
The National Stadium, Dublin, Wednesday March 26th from 7pm.
46kg Ava McCabe, Jobstown BC, Dublin V France
48kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart Boxing Club, Dublin V India
50kg Skye Ward, Neilstown Boxing Club, Dublin V India
51kg Michael Reilly, St Paul’s Boxing Club, Waterford V India
52kg Jessica Gallagher, Mulhuddart Boxing Club, Dublin V India
54kg Elma Barry, Setanta Boxing Club, Kildare V India
57kg Lochlainn Beagan, Sean Doran’s Boxing Club, Armagh V India
57kg Tiegan Farrelly, Dunboyne Boxing Club, Meath V France
60kg Kelsey Langan, Ballina Boxing Club, Mayo V France
60kg Daniel Hunter, Corpus Christi Boxing Club, Cork V India
70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne Boxing Club, Meath V India
71kg Rati Abuladze, Togher Boxing Club, Cork V India
75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles Boxing Club, Galway V France
80kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch Boxing Club, Dublin V India
92+kg Michael Olaloko, Swords Boxing Club, Dublin V India
Team Manager: Anna Moore
Team Ireland – Ireland V France & India #2
Holy Family Boxing Club, Drogheda, Friday March 28th from 7pm.
Special Contests:
43kg Dillon Connelly, St. Paul’s Boxing Club, Antrim V Cory Smith, Santry Boxing Club, Dublin
46kg Alekesesj Lazic, St. Nicholas Boxing Club, Tipperary V Robert Quinn, St. Paul’s Boxing Club, Antrim
International Card
46kg Sophie Curley Gray, Dealgan Boxing Club Co. Louth V France
48kg Ella Joy Thompson, Setanta Boxing Club, Kildare V France
48kg Caoimhin Connelly, Twin Towns Boxing Club, Co. Donegal V India
52kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey Boxing Club, Wexford V India
54kg James McCann, St. Monica’s Boxing Club, Co. Down V India
57kg Grace Conway Tredagh Boxing Club, Co. Louth V France
57kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan Boxing Club, Co. Louth, V India
63.5kg Louis Griffin, Portlaoise Boxing Club, Co. Laois V India
66kg Sarah Murphy, St Brigid’s Boxing Club, Kildare V India
71kg John Donoghue Olympic Boxing Club, Co. Westmeath V India
86kg Shay O’Dowd Boxing Club, Dublin V India
Team Manager: Jim Gormon