‘Irish Takeover’ Rolls on as Contender Status Looms Large for Steven Cairns

Unbeaten Cork boxer Steven Cairns, believes the time has come to announce himself on the biggest stage yet, as he targets his first professional title and a move into contender status on the Dickens – Cacace card at the 3Arena.

Speaking at last weeks press conference, the Rebel County man was clear that his upcoming fight is far more than just another step forward, instead he framed it as the beginning of a defining year in his career.

“2026 is Steven Cairns’ year” said the Leesider. “It’s time for me to announce myself to the world of boxing, pick up my first title, and kick on to bigger and better things.”

That message was echoed in his assessment of the imminent task at hand, although the title he is set to fight for yet to be formally announced, the 13-0 fighter is adamant that the Dublin bout will mark a shift in how he should now be viewed.

“This is another step up in my career, winning my first title… really changing from a prospect to a contender” Cairns said. “It’s going to be a big performance as always, showing my boxing IQ, but also showing I can punch… don’t blink, because it could end very early.”

Expecting a knockout win, which no doubt will be marked by his trademark post fight backflip, the proud Cork-man also expected to be roared on by a sizeable Cork contingent, as he mentioned “busloads” are set to make the journey northwards to Dublin.

While his shot into contention may come suddenly, “The Irish Takeover” was keen to stress it has been years in the making, recalling spells of inactivty in the earlier days of his career.

“There were times I didn’t fight for eight or nine months and I was still in the gym every day” he told Irish-Boxing.com. “I was thinking I need to be ready in case an opportunity does come up. Since signing with Queensberry Promotions, I’ve been active, and an active fighter is a happy fighter.”

The Dublin stage, he admitted, is one he envisioned for a long time having attended many shows in the iconic 3Arena, with fellow Corkman Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan’s success there sprouting inspiration in the 23-year-old’s mind.

“I’ve been coming here for shows for so many years” said Cairns. “I remember watching fights in the 3Arena and thinking, ‘these nights are amazing, these are the nights I want’. It’s taken years of hard work, dedication and belief, especially when there was no clear path.”

Now, with that path finally infront of him, the Cairns is already looking beyond his first strap towards even bigger nights.

“There are a lot of fighters out there I could fight once I win this title” he said. “The 5v5, Matchroom versus Queensberry, I’d love to be apart of that as well.”