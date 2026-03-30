Irish Heavyweight Channels Inner Mosses Itauma With Another Big KO

Mosses Itauma wasn’t the only big man to register a big knockout over the weekend.

Dublin’s Godstime Ide also added a highlight reel finish to his collection of exciting finishes.

English heavyweight star in the making, Itauma cemented his status as the next big man big thing when he became the first man to stop Jermaine Franklin Jr.

The manner of the finish, as much as the fact that he took out the American, increased the level of excitement around the 21-year-old.

Ide wasn’t in against the same level of opposition and his finish wasn’t quite as devastating, but it drew comparisons nonetheless.

It also ensured him victory in the Porto Cup.

The knockout is the second that garneered a lot of online attention.