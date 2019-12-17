Irish boxers we will never forget

Ireland has a strong tradition of producing great fighters, from legends in the likes of Mike McTigue and Barry McGuigan to today’s giants such as Tyson Fury, Andy Lee and Matthew Macklin. They’ve all won plenty of fights and brought lots of joy and pride to their supporters. Let’s have a look at some of the Irish boxers we’ll never forget.



Eamonn Magee

This Irish legend won multiple titles on the amateur level before turning professional in 1995. That very same year he had one of his best moments when he knocked out Alan Temple and took hold of the Irish Light Welterweight title. He later defended his belt for as many as nine times, beating Shea Neary and Jon Thaxton among others.



Sam Storey

This Irish boxer who was born in Belfast is one of the greatest legends this country has ever seen. He did not only win every amateur title, he also represented Ireland at the Commonwealth, European and Olympic games. When he became a professional in 1985, he won the Irish Middleweight title from Rory McGran. He later dropped to the next great Irish boxer we are going to talk about…



Steve Collins

Many consider “The Celtic Warrior” to be among the top three best Irish fighters of all time, if not the greatest. He won 26 Irish titles before he turned into a professional boxer. Merely two years later, he took the Middleweight title from Sam Storey in 1988, and then had a 17-fight winning streak including a win over Kevin Watts. When Collin retired, he had a smashing career record of 36-3 with 21 knockouts.



Big fight coming up – Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury

Christmas comes early this year as Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will enter the ring on December the 22nd. Being born to an Irish Traveller family in Manchester, he has had the possibility to fight for both England and Ireland. For instance, he's won one bronze medal representing Ireland in World Junior Championship and two gold medals representing England in English National Championship and EU Junior Championship.



Yes, Ireland has a long and proud boxing tradition that is as relevant today as it has been since the dawn of professional boxing. Let us all keep our fingers crossed for a new Irish victory on December the 22nd.

