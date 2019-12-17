Katie Taylor picks up prestigious American award

Katie Taylor has been awarded the Female Fighter of the Year award for 2019 by the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Taylor, who was pipped to the RTE Sports Person of the Year honour by Shane Lowry, was honoured for a sensational year by the boxing writers of America.

The Bray native continued to create history by first becoming the Ireland’s first undisputed world champion with victory over Delfine Persoon in Madison Square Garden’s Theater.

The Brian Peters managed star then joined Steve Collins and Carl Frampton as a two weight world title holder with victory over Christina Linardatou on the top of a Manchester Arena bill in November.

Her success didn’t go unnoticed by the boxing writers in America and they afforded her the prestigious award.

“I’m honored and delighted to be receiving this,” said Taylor.

“This is one of the more prestigious awards in boxing. To receive it at the end of an amazing year is an even bigger honor.

“I think the biggest accomplishment this year was becoming the undisputed champion. Winning it at Madison Square Garden in one of the best fights of the year was huge for me, and huge for my country. It’s something I always dreamed of since I turned pro.”

Taylor follows in the footsteps of potential 2020 foeCecilia Braekhus and fellow Pound for Pound star Claressa Shields, both of whom are also undefeated unified champions, in receiving the Christy Martin Award.

Nominated beside Taylor for an award only introduced in 2017 where possible March opponent Amanda Serrano and Mexican bantamweight Mariana Juarez.

Taylor got the nod and will pick up the gong atat the BWAA’s annual award dinner, which will take place early next year.

Carl Frampton was the last Irish fighter to win a major BWAA award, taking the 2016 Sugar Ray Robinson Fighter of the Year Award.

The trainer Shane McGuigan took the Eddie Futch Award in the same year.