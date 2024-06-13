INTRODUCING – Joe Mooney

Joe Mooney admits he has just fallen into pro boxing.

The Dubliner becomes the latest addition to the pro ranks when he debuts in Leicester on Friday night.

It’s not a move many, including the boxer were expecting, but the former Lucan and Esker amateur was presented with an out-of-the-blue chance and jumped at it.

Having relocated to Leicester, Mooney found himself training in a gym alongside former European champion Rendall Munroe and started a process that sees him punch for pay this weekend.

“I didn’t actually set a goal to go pro,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It kind of just happened! I haven’t been active as a senior amateur but I was always training and sparring. I ended up sparring here in Leicester, got talking to Rendall and we decided to go for it. I’ve always felt I’ve had a good style for the pro game .

The former Lucan and Esker BC boxer makes the move without much fanfare considering he hasn’t had much of a senior amateur innings.

However, the fighter highly thought of by Munroe and Carl Greaves and is hopeful he can make some noise without the vest.

“I’d like to say I bring some good quality action and boxing to the ring. Hopefully, I bring some good energy and some good boxing to go with it. We’ll see where we go from there.”

Mooney has a relatively tough start, the new-to-the-scene pro debuts against respected away fight Jan Ardon at the Leicester Arena.

The fighter Brett McGinty got huge credit for debuting against will certainly come and have a go, something Mooney will be happy with considering his desire to entertain the Dub support.

“I’m very excited to make my debut,” comments the Dub.

“I wanna’ put on a show for all those I have coming over from Dublin. It’s not cheap for people to get over with flights accommodation and tickets, giving them their money’s worth is important to me.”

His focus is solely on Ardon and his debut for now but Mooney does have big aspirations.

“I mean long term I want big cheques and world titles. I believe in this game you have to have that mindset. I wasn’t raised to think small. For me it’s go big or go home. Short term to be honest I’m just focused on getting it done this Friday not thinking of anything else but I would like to get some fights back home going for sure.”