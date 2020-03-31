Introducing- Edward Donovan- ‘There was too long a road ahead to risk one bad decision taking my Olympic dream away’

Edward Donovan felt it better to park his Olympic dream rather than have it taken from him by ‘corruption’ or a ‘bad decision’.

As a multiple Irish champion and European Junior champion the talented 18-year-old would have been deemed a 2024 Olympic prospect.

Natural progression would have had the Limerick fighter cement his status as a senior, graduate to major international competitions and put himself in the frame for the Paris.

That would have been an ideal pathway for the switch hitting OLOL graduate too, but yet he followed his brother Paddy ‘The Real Deal’ Donovan into the pro ranks this spring.

The younger of the two talents admits the Olympics was the dream, but suggests he couldn’t trust the pathway to Paris.

“I felt like I achieved a lot in the amateurs. I captured 8 National Titles, won Haringey Boxing Cup Gold and also won a European gold medal for my country, becoming European Fighter of the year when I done it,” Donovan told Irish-boxing.com.

“The Olympics was always the dream. It was a dream of mine to become an Olympic champion, but I feel like there’s just too much corruption in amateur boxing with a lot of bad decisions being handed out. I feel like there was too long a road ahead to risk one bad decision taking my Olympic dream away”

The Treaty County fighter’s decision to join his brother and brother in law – Jason Harty – in the pros came out of the blue and with little fan fare.

However, it seems a host of promoters were aware he was exploring pro options and there was a race for his signature.

“We were in talks with a few top promoters that wanted me to sign with them. MTK Global, Golden Boy Promotions and of course Frank Warren Queensbury Promotions all showed interest. In the end we were happy the way the deal went with Frank Warren and we were happy the way our plan was laid out for long term,” he adds before discussing the long term road map.

“My long term goal is to achieve the highest accolade in boxing and become a world champion – and I truly believe I can achieve that in the future. Short term I am looking forward to putting on a good debut show. I’m also looking forward to announcing my debut shortly.”

Style wise Donovan has been heralded as more suited to the pros than his Top Rank promoted, Andy Lee coached brother.

The teen suggests he can play the matador with some flair, but warns he can be bull when needed.

“I’m a switch hitter. I can be a slick southpaw counter puncher that relies on my boxing skills and also can switch my stance to orthodox. At orthodox I’m a little bit more aggressive and I takes the fight a little bit more to my opponent,” he adds before revealing he will train with his father and Joe Penning.

“My trainer will be my father, Martin Donovan, who has trained me through all my amateur boxing career. He’s helped me get this far. Joe Penning will be my second trainer. He is based in Manchester where I’ll will be training for my fights.”