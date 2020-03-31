Age is just a number – Padraig McCrory discusses coaching change

Padraig McCrory [10(4)-0] is certainly a fan of the ‘age is a number maturity is a choice’ adage.

The Belfast banger has no issues working with coaches as youthful as him. In a sport where experience is often valued the BUI super middleweight doesn’t need wrinkles as proof of fight intelligence.

Having worked three years with the 27-year-old Ray Ginley, the Belfast fighter has teamed up with his old St John Bosco clubmate Dee Walsh, who turns 30 tomorrow.

Commenting on the fact he is working with a second coach younger than him ‘The Hammer’ told Irish-boxing.com: “Age doesn’t bother me. If I like the environment and believe the coach is willing to learn and adapt I am happy. Everyone started somewhere.”

Walsh also looks after another close friend in Ruari Dalton [2-0] and McCrory points out the former stylist and Irish champion was always the more mature of the three. He also suggests the pairs close relationship will allow him to have a strong input.

“Dee and myself have always been close we trained together for a large part of our amateur careers he loves boxing and is building a great team. He always been level headed and a bit more mature,” he adds.

“I would always have an input but at end of the day the final word goes to the coach.

The 2018 Irish Knockout of the Year winner had enjoyed success under Ginley going undefeated in 10 fights and registering a stoppage win over Steve Collins Jr to claim the BUI Celtic title live on BT Sports last August.

The 31-year-old reveals the decision to split was mutual and had its roots in the fact the popular 168lbs fighter wanted to be part of a wider team. In that regard the growing numbers teaming up with Walsh and Daniel Anderson was appealing.

“Ray and I came to the joint decision that being with a team and in a boxing environment was better for me, so we parted ways, but we remain good friends.”

Walsh and McCrory can’t yet team up and they have no fight date to prepare for, but when they do start working together for teh first time as coach and trainer, the Belfast fighter doesn’t see them sparring in the ring.

“Dee was a very talented fighter who had the world at his feet but he made his choice [to retire] and that was that! We sparred many a time but I can’t see it happening again,” he adds before revealing he isn’t overly concerned with the fight game in the current climate.

“I’m just looking after my family at the minute. Covid-19 has brought the world to a stand still .. although I’ve done the odd home workout with my son.”