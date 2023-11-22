IN PICTURES – CameronTaylor2 Public Workout

Fight week officially gloved off today!
The Matchroom juggernaut rolled into Liffey Valley shopping centre on Wednesday afternoon.
, Katie Taylor Chantelle Cameron, Gary Cully, Paddy Donovan, Thomas Carty, Emmet Brennan, John Cooney and some other undercard fighters took to the public workout ring. They were all put through their paces ahead of the massive CameronTaylor2 fight night which plays out in the 3Arena this weekend.
The fans were out in force and Matchroom’s Mark Robinson was on hand to capture the event.
Check out some of the best pictures below:
