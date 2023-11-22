Katie Taylor wants to throw a Point Party to thank Irish people for all the LOVE

Katie Taylor wants to repay the people of Ireland for their continued love and support by giving them something to celebrate on Saturday night.

Taylor fought at home for the first time as a pro when she traded leather with Chantelle Cameron at Dublin’s 3Arena on May 20.

It was a special moment for the Irish Icon but the English boxer managed to spoil the party. Cameron handed the Olympic gold medal winner her first professional defeat, prevented her from becoming a two-weight undisputed champion and sent the Irish in attendance home disappointed.

The 36-year-old Bray fighter has the chance to avenge the defeat in the same venue live on DAZN this coming Saturday and is hopeful a different result will lead to a different post-fight atmosphere. Her language of love is winning and she hopes to secure victory for the Irish.

“Irish people have always been that way to me. I’ve always felt the love and support of the Irish people,” said Taylor.

“I’m really grateful I have this chance [to fight Cameron] again and that I have a chance to bring another big fight home to Dublin. I want to give Irish fans something to celebrate this time. I’m very grateful for the support I’ve always gotten over the years.”

There were suggestions the sense of occasion and party atmosphere the trail-blazing star wants to create this weekend may have cost her last time out.

It was felt some quarters that the Ross Enamait trained undisputed lightweight champion of the world may have been drained from the long ring walk and the emotions of finally getting to fight at home.

However, in true, true professional fashion, the Eddie Hearn-promoted fighter gives that line of thought no credence.

“I wouldn’t say any of those things had an impact on the fight itself. I felt good going into the ring. I wanted to soak in the atmosphere and I don’t think that had an effect on my performance or the result.”

In truth what Taylor means to Irish people and the sport of boxing won’t change regardless of the result. Even Cameron has admitted the Irish fighter is the greatest to do it and one of the most influential fighters of all time.

Dublin, Ireland – November 22: KATIE TAYLOR During todays Public Workout ahead of this weekends fight. 22 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

However, discussing her legacy Taylor was again typically casual.

“I don’t think too much about that sort of stuff, but I am very grateful I’m able to have an influence on the next generation. That’s very very special to me and that’s what it’s all about. I’m grateful to have that kind of influence over these young fighters and over my nation, hopefully, that legacy continues.”