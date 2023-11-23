LADIES FIGHT – WATCH Women of Irish Boxing share their Katie Taylor appreciation

Katie Taylor brings big-time boxing back to Dublin for the second time this year when she fights Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena this weekend.

Bringing massive arena-hosted fight nights to a boxing-starved city adds another brick to the trailblazer’s legacy.

Taylor, who almost single-handedly changed an entire sport and made it possible for young females around the world to dream of boxing at the Olympics, is now having a major pro impact.

That positive influence will be evident for all to see when she tops a DAZN broadcast Matchroom card in an undisputed light welterweight title fight this coming weekend

Being an inspiration to others is what the undisputed lightweight champion is most proud of and something she takes pride in. Her career is one many women in Irish boxing are grateful for, be it those who will benefit from it in the future or those who just enjoy watching it unfold.

We got messages from some of the ladies in Irish boxing before her May 20 homecoming fight and felt it was an appropriate time to re share with the rematch looming.