‘I’m Glad to Take You Along With Me’ – Kellie Harrington Sends Emotional Message to Fans

Kellie Harrington says she is glad to share her Olympic success with a ‘mighty’ nation.

The Dubliner has been enjoying some ‘me time’ in the days after her triumphant return home on Tuesday and had time to look through social media for the first time since she left for Tokyo.

Ireland’s latest Olympic gold medal winner, who captured the hearts of the nation with her displays in and out of the ring in Japan, also had time to post for the first time since her magical Olympic success.

In a message shared across social, Harrington thanked fans for all the support.

“I am still trying to process that I am the Tokyo 2020 OLYMPIC CHAMPION,” Harrington said.

“Its not often I don’t have words, but I feel kinda numb still and don’t know what to say.

“It’s some journey I am on and I am glad to take you along with me. What a beautiful nation we have. Small but my god we are mighty.”

There has been a real community feel to Harrington’s Olympic success. She has been happy to deflect the spotlight onto her coaches and those who have helped her throughout her career – and has also continued to highlight the positives of Portland Row.

Speaking not long after she landed the lightweight Olympic gold medal winner “Everyone’s saying I’ve a great community but I’ve been saying that for years. You mustn’t have been listening to me. I’m glad now people are getting to see, my community is absolutely smashing and that is in the good times and the bad times. They are always there for each other, they get behind their own and I love them.

“I’m no fame-hogger. What is fame, do you know what I mean? I’m about humility. You can be famous and be a ‘you know what’.My people are in my community and that’s what means the most to me.”