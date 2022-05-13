‘I’m a big fan’ – Dana White’s new favourite Irish fighter is a Cork boxer

Callum Walsh has a powerful new fan in Dana White.

The UFC boss was ringside to watch the Cork prospect in the flesh in Hollywood on Thursday night and was suitably impressed.

The ruthless Munster Monster register a third consecutive first-round knockout in front of a vocal Irish following.

“He is fun to watch and explosive, he’s got what it takes,” White said in the ring after the win.

“I’m excited and I’m a big fan.”

The inside-the-distance win was a UFC Fight Pass main event, the first boxing card broadcast via the streaming service White attended in quite some time.

“I haven’t been to a show like this in a long time this was fun,” he adds before hat-tipping the Irish crowd.

“The crowd was awesome in here tonight, tons energy in here and I’m so glad I came.”

White was already aware of the European underage medal winner, has met him a number of times, and invited him along to UFC 274 where he captured the attention of the MMA media fraternity.

However, Thursday was the first time he saw him in ring action – and he now joins the likes of coach Freddie Roach and promoter Tom Loeffler as one of ‘The Kings’ subjects.