IBF Open Door for Crocker and Donovan to Meet in First Ever All Irish World Title Fight

The IBF’s latest ranking reveal has got Irish fight fans excited about a possible all-Irish world title fight.

The American organisation have placed both Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan at the top end of their welterweight rankings.

Belfast’s Crocker is the number 1 contender and at present is next in line for the winner of the unification bout between IBF champ Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis’ and WBA champion Eimantas Stanionis on April 12th at the Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Donovan improves to number 3 in the rankings despite his DQ defeat to his Irish rival in Belfast earlier this month.

It means at least one Irish fighter, Crocker, is guaranteed a world title shot and the new lay of the IBF land may just open the door for a historic all Irish world title bout.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title, 2 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

The fact there is no number 2 in the rankings means Crocker and Donovan are top of the world title que.

So if ‘Boots’ successfully wins the world title fight, and as expected moves up in weight and vacates, then as the next two in line the Irish duo could be mandated to fight for the vacant belt.

As per IBF rules, Donovan may have to get a victory before challenging but that is something that can be achieved with little risk if needs be.

It has also rumoured that the #2 spot has been left vacant for Connor Benn and the English star will be reinstated once he’s done fighting Chris Eubank Jr up at light middleweight.

The addition of Benn to the mix would be welcomed by both.