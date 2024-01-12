IABA CEO heralds ‘significant’ streaming deal

Every national championship bout will be live-streamed in an exciting new partnership between IABA, StreamSport.ie and JW Player, beginning today.

This is an important step for the visibility of Ireland’s most successful sport, and an important commercial collaboration for IABA, as we move in to a growth period approaching Paris 2024.

StreamSport.ie is an Irish firm, headquartered in Limerick. It is the live-streaming partner of organisations such as Connacht Rugby, Swin Ireland, Munster GAA, and is a content and live-stream partner of Examiner Sport, in partnership with JWP Player. JWP’s 40,000 customers generate 8 billion video impressions a month and 5 billion minutes of video watched per month – it’s one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world.

John Nangle, IABA’s Interim CEO, says “This is a significant development for IABA and for boxers, clubs, coaches and their families throughout the association. It ensures that our sport, Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport, has high visibility outside the National Stadium. The Home of Irish Boxing will always be the best place to watch the incredible talent of IABA’s boxers, but we recognize that family, friends and clubmates at home and abroad want to support their boxer. Our exciting partnership with StreamSport.ie and JW Player allows them to do that. From a commercial perspective, this is an important step for IABA and heralds the first in a series of governance, communication and visibility landmarks in 2024.”

StreamSport.ie Managing Director, Raffael Rocca, says “We’re absolutely delighted, with JW Player, to partner with IABA to bring the best of boxing to fans all around the world. There is a huge market for Irish boxing, and this will only grow as we get closer to Paris. We’re excited to expand our client roster in to a new sport and to play a key role in platforming Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport”

Ciara Plunkett, IABA’s Communications Officer says “ We’ve seen significant growth of 29% in our social media following, cross-platform, in the last 2 years. In tandem, the Irish boxing family has grown in clubs throughout the association, and the Irish boxing diaspora is ever more hungry for news of emerging boxing talent at home. As we pass the 200 days to Paris 2024 mark, with 5 boxers already qualified, our partnership with StreamSport.ie and JW Player will allow us to raise the profile of Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport and to raise the profile of Irish boxing’s future Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth champions.”

The first competition to be streamed by SportSport.ie and JW Player will be the 2024 National U18 Championships, beginning on Friday at 6pm. PPV access is competitively priced at E8 per day of boxing. As the service develops, IABA will introduce weekend, competition and season passes. In recognition of the performance analysis importance of footage to boxers, coaches and clubs, the footage will transfer to IABA’s YouTube channel 3 days after the conclusion of the relevant card.

Find out more here: https://page.inplayer.com/iaba/