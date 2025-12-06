‘I Love When they Count Me Out’ – Prince Says He’ll Defy the Odds And Beat McComb

For Hugo Micallef being underestimated is not a setback—it’s fuel.

Despite a solid record and the fact he fights at home, ‘The Prince’ is an bookie’s underdog going into his highly anticipated fight with Belfast’s Sean McComb.

Not that the Monaco native minds, indeed, he says he is embracing the doubters and using their skepticism as motivation.

“I love when they count me out. All my life they have counted me out,” Micallef told Irish Boxing. “I’m from Monaco, in the boxing world people say, ‘what, from Monaco?’ It’s like it is impossible.”

From his amateur days through Olympic qualification tournaments, Micallef says he was consistently dismissed. But rather than letting doubt weigh him down, he has used it as a driving force heading into his Matchroom promoted Dazn broadcast bout with the Belfast man.

“When I was an amateur in the Olympic qualification, they counted me out. In all of the tournaments I was in, they counted me out. On Saturday night I am going to win and say that’s because I’m in Monaco. Keep counting me out. We’ll see on Saturday night,” he said confidently.

Monte Carlo, UK: Sean McComb and Hugo Micallef Weigh In ahead of their IBF European Super Lightweight Title Fight tomorrow night. 5 December 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The fighter is clear about his focus: it’s not about the opponent, but about claiming the title. “I wasn’t really concerned about who the opponent was, I was more concerned about the title. That’s how and why I am here now. That’s what I said in the other interviews. I don’t feel the pressure.”

With multiple fights already on his home turf, Micallef says he thrives in Monaco’s unique fight week atmosphere. “I’ve already boxed in Monaco in my career maybe six or seven times. One time as a professional. I know the ambience and I know the vibes of Monaco during fight week. I’m in my bubble until the fights finish. I don’t feel nothing. When the fight finishes I feel happy, and that’s the moment I can enjoy.”