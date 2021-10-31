‘I Just Went ‘Sh*t’ – Eddie Hearn Excited to Finally be Working with ‘Exciting’ Caomhin ‘Canelo’ Agyarko

Eddie Hearn is delighted to have snatched up Caomhin Agyarko [9(6)-0] after initially allowing the exciting prospect slip through his fingers.

The Matchroom boss revealed he turned down the opportunity to work with the Belfast middle previously, something he started to regret once he saw the Holy Trinity graduate impress under Frank Warren and on BT Sports.

Now having signed ‘Black Thunder’ to a long-term contract, Hearn is now excited rather than rueful.

The promoter who works with Katie Taylor, James Tennyson and Tommy McCarthy believes he has a Canelo Clone on his hands.

“I had a chance to work with this kid a while ago and he was a bit of an unknown quantity,” Hearn told Boxing Social.

“We let it slip and when I started watching him fight and I just went ‘shit why didn’t you sign this kid’. He reminds me of Canelo Alvarez, a similar kind of style, great defence, punches very hard, very aggressive as well.

“He is going to be in really entertaining fights.”

4 & half years ago I was an inch from death, today I signed the biggest deal of my career with a real opportunity to achieve my goals.



I can’t explain how happy I am.

Gods plan 🙏🏾. — Caoimhin Agyarko (@caoimhinagyarko) October 29, 2021

Fueling rumour the undefeated 24-year-old will debut on a card topped by Katie Taylor and Conor Benn in Liverpool on December 11, Hearn revealed the Belfast fighter will be out before the year is out.

The DAZN aligned promoter also suggested Agyarko won’t have to wait too long to get the step-up he craves.

“He will be out with us in December and he is ready to go, get him out 10 rounds, move on start winning titles. I think he is going to be a real threat. He is a major signing for us and I’m excited about his future.”