“I Done Her Proud” – Emotional McComb Dedicates Monaco KO to Late Grandmother

Sean McComb produced one of the more spiteful performances of his career in Monte Carlo — and did it carrying a heavy emotional load.

Opening the Matchroom Boxing card in the luxurious Salle des Etoiles, “The Public Nuisance” dominated from the opening bell, sending Hugo Micallef to the canvas three times across the contest, making it three wins from three in 2025, strengthening his claim for a world title shot next year.

The Belfast southpaw did so by adding some venom on top of his slick style, eventually dethroning the ‘Prince’ in his own backyard.

“I just felt like I could hurt him and I proved it in the end,” he said. “I can always fight on the front foot if needs be… but tonight I just had it in my head that that’s what I felt I could do.”

But it was the week outside the ring that told the real story.

McComb fought just days after his grandmother passed away and missed the funeral, which took place on weigh in day.

“Obviously the timing was bad,” he explained. “But my granny would have wanted me to be here rather than back in the rain carrying a coffin. She was strong… she’d have preferred that I was here.”

McComb says he carried her memory into the ring with him.

“I done her proud tonight and I know she was with me every step of the way.”

Despite the emotional strain, the former Holy Trinity amateur insists the preparation never faltered. Weeks in Amsterdam with coach Pete Taylor ensured he arrived sharp, focused and physically ready.

Monte Carlo, UK: Sean McComb v Hugo Micallef, IBF European Super Lightweight Title Fight. 6 December 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Sean McComb

The victory wasn’t simply a cathartic moment — it was a statement. After weathering criticism following his performance against Ben Crocker, the Belfast stylist believes the Monaco display was the perfect answer.

“People asked questions after the Crocker fight. I went back to Pete, had a proper camp, proper sparring, and I proved tonight what I can do. It was a mature performance.”