‘More Heart and More Desire’ – Katie Taylor Has Big 2026 Plans

Katie Taylor and competitive boxing are on a break – it’s not over just yet.

The two-weight undisputed world champion hasn’t fought since her trilogy victory over Amanda Serrano in July and heads toward 2026 with no fight plans confirmed.

There has been talk of retirement with the Wicklow wonder taking time to travel and make some public appearances.

However, the 39-year-old says she is just enjoying the first genuine break of her entire career, insisting the fire is still burning ahead of a 2026 return

The Irish icon revealed she remains in the gym but has taken her first real step back from the intensity of elite preparation.

“This is probably the first kind of break I’ve had in my whole career,” she said when speaking to IFL TV. “It hasn’t been as intense, which has been nice mentally for me and physically. It’s been nice just to relax and reflect on life and my career.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 09: Katie Taylor participates in a press conference at MSG Theater ahead of Netflix’s Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 fight on July 11 Madison Square Garden, on July 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)





Despite enjoying the downtime, the desire to compete seems as strong as ever.

“I feel mentally fresh. The desire to step back into the ring and fight is there,” she continued. “I’m loving life at the moment, but I’m also very excited to step back into the ring. I’m going to be coming back with more heart, more desire. This break has been badly needed.”

The Bray great expects to fight again in 2026 but despite talk of a Ronda Rousey fight is happy to enter the Christmas period with no concrete plan.



“I’m still training, still ready to step back in the ring with whoever next year,” she said. “But right now, I’m just enjoying a bit of downtime.”