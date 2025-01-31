Hurt Game – Conor Quinn Ready to Bring the Pain After Dealing With Pain of First Defeat

Conor Quinn was left wounded but not fatally so.

The Belfast battler suffered a first career defeat on what was meant to be his breakout night at the tail end of last year.

‘The Magnificent’ knows moving into 2025 with the Commonwealth title around his waist would be better but he isn’t one for dwelling on what might have been.

Quinn prefers to apply the win or learn logic to his close reverse to Conner Kelsall.

The now Ryan Burnett trained flyweight says an unbeaten record was never the goal. He came into boxing determined to take risks and comfortable in the knowledge they may not always pay off.

“I’ve always said I have no interest in being undefeated or navigating myself so that I’m not losing rounds or losing. For me I just want to test myself as much as possible and pick up as many belts as possible,” Quinn told Boxing Tickets NI.

Not only was the Queensberry fighter able to rationalize the defeat so it wouldn’t have lasting damage, he was also able to make sure it didn’t batter his confidence.

“The beauty of it is I think I’m at a level now where I can compete against anyone in the world. You know I’ve done it in sparing and I’ve done it all around the world boxing for Ireland, so there’s no one out there that I would be fearful of and I’m certainly confident like first of February.”

The MHD boxer has been handed the chance to return to winning ways this Saturday and says he will grab it with loaded fists.

After a performance where he looked to box, the 26-year-old says he is going to go all hurt game against Sean Jackson on the BBC broadcast Nations Fight Night at the Ulster Hall on Saturday.

Quinn predicts: “Another very good performance. I always like to be aggressive. I like to hurt people in the boxing ring. it’ll definitely be a more mature approach from myself and I’ll try to show more of my arsenal. I’ve got a hard fight in front of me and I think that’ll help me out a lot.”