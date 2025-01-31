Right Across Ireland and UK – BBC Nations Fight Night Details

Boxing fans will have a ringside seat with a new series of events from the BBC.

Showcasing the best young boxing talent, BBC Northern Ireland, BBC Wales and BBC Scotland will broadcast a series of three boxing events live on BBC iPlayer and BBC television, starting with Belfast on Saturday 1 February.

Nations Fight Night will bring live boxing back to BBC audiences right across the UK and Ireland.

Each of the three bouts will have a range of fights on their respective cards – including Commonwealth title defences, title deciders and Celtic Boxing titles across a range of divisions featuring contenders and champions.

The first round in Belfast will be staged in the iconic home of boxing in Northern Ireland – the Ulster Hall – lauded by some as one of the best boxing venues in the world. Many local and international boxers have traded punches in the grandeur of the storied venue on their way to glory – including Barry McGuigan, Carl Frampton and Wayne McCullough.

Topping the Belfast bill on Saturday night will be the city’s own Colm Murphy defending his Commonwealth Silver featherweight title against Kasimu Hamad Haji of Tanzania. With equal billing, John ‘The Kid’ Cooney defends his Celtic Super Featherweight title against Welsh fighter, Nathan Howells. Jack O’Neill, Conor Quinn, Charles McDonagh, James Freeman and Tiana Schroder are just some of the other fighters on the Belfast card.

Nations Fight Night from Northern Ireland also welcomes reigning IBF and IBO super-featherweight Champion Anthony Cacace to give his expert analysis on the night. He’ll be joined in the studio by Commonwealth Games gold medallist Michaela Walsh.

Live coverage of the first bouts will be available for audiences across the UK on BBC iPlayer from 6.30pm with TV coverage starting on BBC Two Northern Ireland from 9pm. The coverage is presented by BBC Sport NI’s Mark Sidebottom with Oisin Langan commentating on the undercard. Boxer and podcaster Tommy McCarthy will provide analysis from ringside, Nicola McCarthy will be ringside and one of the most distinctive voices in boxing, Jim Neilly, will commentate on the headline fights.

BBC Sport NI’s Mark Sidebottom said:

“The Ulster Hall, boxing and the BBC. The perfect combination. We’re really excited to have the opportunity to launch this brilliant Nations Fight Night in Northern Ireland at, arguably, one of the best places to host boxing. And it’s also exciting to have live boxing back on the BBC, giving these talented fighters the chance to show fans right across the UK what they can do. Boxing fans are in for a real treat.”

Scotland:

The Scotland event in the Nations Fight Night series takes place in the Gladiators Arena in East Kilbride on Saturday February 8. Airing on iPlayer and the BBC Scotland channel, it will feature some of Scotland’s best prospects with four titles on the line.

Wales:

Wales’ event is taking place on March 1 at Cardiff’s Vale Arena and will be broadcast live on BBC Wales, presented by Catrin Heledd who will be joined by pundits and former world champions Joe Cordina, Enzo Maccarinelli, Lee Selby and Gary Lockett. Commentary will be provided by Dave Rogers. The lineup of fighters and how you can watch the event will be announced closer to the time.