How to WATCH teen debutant Steven Cairns – Time – Running Order

Exciting Cork prospect Steven Cairns gets his pro career underway tonight.

The decorated underage amateur elected against pursuing a senior amateur career, turning over at the tender age of 18 over the Christmas period.

The Legacy BC graduate signed managerial terms with Dave Coldwell and has been training under the watchful eye of his father Lee over the last few months.

The managerial stable mate of Paul McCullough will begin that pro career tonight as he punches for pay for the first time in Spain.

The Rebel county youngster fights on the undercard of an EU title fight between Jairo Noriega and Francesco Batotti in Villarreal.

The European Schoolboy medal winner takes on Rafael Castillo [14(6)-61(20)-3] at the Pabellon Campio Llorens.

The fight can be viewed by following this LINK – www.proximiatv.com.

Cairns is second up on the night and is expected in the ring at 19:00 Irish time.

The running order is as follows: