How to WATCH Michael Conlan versus Ionut Baluta – Running order – Fight time

Michael Conlan will look to get Irish revenge in York Hall tonight.

The Belfast favourite takes on WBO European ranking title holder Ionut Baluta over 10 rounds for a seperate ranking title on a Frank Warren Promotions show.

The Romanian comes into the fight on the back of back to back Irish wins. The 27-year-old out pointed former world champion TJ Doheny in Dubai last year and followed it up with a stoppage victory over Rio Olympian David Oliver Joyce.

It provides the perfect narrative going into tonight’s clash. Conlan steps up against a confident in-form world-ranked fight with successful Irish previous as he closes in on a world title fight.

Conlan, who is returning from an ankle industry, has promised a stoppage win and plans to go on to fight for a world title before the year is out.

“I’m very, very excited,” Conlan said when discussing the fight. “He’s a dangerous guy, he’s a very good fighter, an exciting fighter, who’s on a great run of form. I’ve got to go in there and be the best I can be. You’re going to see a really good performance. I’m going to go and dominate and destroy this guy.”

The Conlan fight kicks off an exciting weekend for Irish boxing. The Irish revenge mission will be followed by two high-profile clashes on Saturday, as James Tennyson and Katie Taylor populate the Derek Chisora versus Joseph Parker PPV Sky Card. Tennyson takes on tough Mexican Jovanni Straffon while Taylor puts her four lightweight world titles on the line against Natasha Jonas.

The fight can be seen on BT Sports in Ireland and the UK or on ESPN+ Stateside.

Coverage of the fight card begins at 19:00 lrish time, which is 14:00 on the East coast of the United States. Main event ringwalks are anticipated around 22:30 Irish Time, which means Conlan and Baluta in chief support are likely around 21:30 BST/16:30 ET.

Conlan stoppages at 16/5 looks a nice price (or 5/1 for Rds 6-10) https://t.co/V87nRcKO8O — Joe O’Neill (@J0E_90) April 29, 2021

The running order is as follows:

Joshua Frankham vs Naheem Ali, light middleweight

Ryan Garner vs Paul Holt, super-featherweight

Troy Williamson vs Kieran Smith, light middleweight

Michael Conlan vs Ionut Baluta, super-bantamweight [9:30pm Irish Time]

Moruti Mthalane (c) vs Sunny Edwards IBF flyweight championship