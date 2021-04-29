“Sensational talent” – Meet the 17-year-old prodigy in Andy Lee’s stable

Andy Lee is excited about the latest addition to his stable.

Not long after teaming up with high profile former heavyweight champion of the world Joseph Parker linked up with the Limerick man, Lee was confirming a teen amateur has also joined the team – and not just any amateur if the Kronk graduate is to be believed.

Speaking in the Matchroom bubble as he counts down the hours to Parker’s bill-topping Manchester hosted PPV bout against Derek Chisora, the former middleweight world champ confirmed he is working with teenager Jim Donovan.

It means one of Irish boxing’s respected names has a stable of heavyweight Parker, middleweight contender Jason Quigley, exciting prospect Paddy Donovan and teen amateur Jim Donovan.

The 17-year-old most notably won silver at the 2018 EUBC European Schoolboy Championships whilst training at OLOL

Speaking on the teen, a first cousin of young pros Paddy and Edward Donovan, Lee said: “I have a young kid called Jim Donovan, he’s an amateur, he is a sensational talent. He is Paddy’s cousin and he trains alongside him.”

Irish-boxing.com understands Donovan will remain amateur for the foreseeable future.

Indeed, he is expected to enter any competitions which go ahead over the next 12 months. It suggests Lee may have one foot in the amateurs over the near future, his presence around the National Stadium would be more than welcome.

Donovan won the 2020 Senior Cadets at 60kg but victory in this selection tournament did not see him attempt to claim another continental medal at the European Junior Championships in Sofia as Ireland, following the pandemic, did not send a team to Bulgaria.

The latest Donovan talent, who has also won Irish titles at Boy 1 and Boy 2 level, has been training out of Monkstown of late and was a regular in Lee’s gym during the period of lockdown where training was allowed.