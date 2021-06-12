How to WATCH Larry Fryers vs Xander Zayas – Running Order – Time

Larry Fryers [11(4)-3(1)] will be out to upset a Top Rank prospect in Las Vegas this weekend.

The Monaghan native confirmed he was set to fight for the first time in 2021 on the undercard of Shakur Stevenson’s clash with Nabima’s Jeremiah Nakathila at the Virgin Hotel, Las Vegas on June 12.

He has since revealed he will take on another prospect from the Top Rank stable and is eyeing an upset win.

The 30-year-old trades leather with Xander Zayas [8(6)-0] hoping to put back to back step up defeats behind him on the TV card.

The American based Puerto Rico native has eight wins to his names, six of which have come inside the distance, despite only being 18-years of age.

Fryers goes into the fight full of confidence telling Irish-boxing.com: “Look I believe they’ve made a mistake. I’m all wrong for him and come Saturday I’m going to cause the upset and get that win.”

⚖️ @XanderZayas – 147.4 lbs
⚖️ Larry Fryers – 144.6 lbs



⚖️ @XanderZayas – 147.4 lbs

⚖️ Larry Fryers – 144.6 lbs



🧵 Follow the thread for full weigh-in results. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/D12DLlFEdy — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 12, 2021

The card be watched in America on ESPN, while it will be broadcast in Ireland and the UK on Sky Sports. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET in America and 3 a.m Irish time.

Fryers will be part of the TV card and should be on between 3.am and 4am.

The full card is as follows:

Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila for the vacant WBO interim Junior Lightweight title

Jose Pedraza vs. Julian Rodriguez; Junior Welterweights

Xander Zayas vs. Larry Fryers; Welterweights

Tyler McCreary vs. Manuel Rey Rojas; Junior lightweights

John Bauza vs. Christon Edwards; Junior Welterweights

Bryan Lua vs. Frevian Gonzalez; Junior Lightweights

Troy Isley vs. LaQuan Evans; Middleweights

Kasir Goldston vs. Maurice Anthony; Welterweights

Jahi Tucker vs. Ysrael Barboza; Welterweights