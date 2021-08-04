How to WATCH Kellie Harrington fight for Olympic silver – Time and Details

Kellie Harrington looks to upgrade her Olympic medal in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The St Mary’s fighter became Ireland’s eighteenth boxing Olympic medal winner on Tuesday when she defeated Imane Khelif of Algeria in a quarter-final bout.

The Dubliner now faces Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee in the semi-final. Sudaporn defeated Great Britain’s Caroline Dubois in her last 16 clash. The Thai also lost out to Harrington in the 2018 World Championship final.

The fight is scheduled to glove off at 6:00am Irish time and will be broadcast on RTE2 as well as RTE iplayer.

Speaking after Tuesday’s fight, Harrington said: “I just feel emotion. I feel very relieved and happy, happy for coaches, happy for friends and family in Ireland, happy that I can give people back home something to celebrate.”

The lightweight boxer added: “I knew she was going to be long and awkward. To be honest with you, it wasn’t a spectacular fight. It wasn’t anything to write home about.

“But I did what I had to do to win and that’s what a champion’s mindset – they do what they have to do to be able to pick out the rounds and scrape by.

Tokyo Olympics

July 24th

Last 32

57kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) beat Jose Quiles (Spain) 5-0

July 25th

Last 32

81kg Emmet Brennan (Ireland) lost to Dilshod Ruzmetov (Uzbekistan) 0-5

July 26th

Last 32

52kg Brendan Irvine (Ireland) lost to Carlo Paalam (Philippines) 1-4

Last 16

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) lost to Irma Testa (Italy) 0-5

July 27th

Last 16

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) beat Albert Menque (Cameroon) 5-0

July 28th

Last 16

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) lost to Qian Li (China) 0-5

57kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) beat Mirazizbek Mitzakhalilov (Uzbekistan) 4-1

July 30th

Last 16

60hk Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Rebecca Nicoli (Italy) 5-0

Quarter-final

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) beat Mervin Clair (Mauritius) 4-1

August 1

Quarter-final

57kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) lost to Duke Ragan (USA) 2-3

Semi-final

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) lost to Pat McCormack (Great Britain) (W/O)

(Walsh sustains an ankle injury)

August 3

Quarter-final

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Imane Khelif (Algeria) 5-0

August 5

Semi-final

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) v Sudaporn Sessondee (Thailand)