How To Watch Jono Carroll vs Andy Vences Final Eliminator – Time and Details

Jono Carroll takes on Andy Vences on a star-studded event-styled card this weekend.

The Dubliner populates Triller’s latest show alongside some of the biggest names ever to grace a boxing or MMA ring.

‘King Kong’s’ WBA final eliminator against the American is probably the most competitive and definitely the most legitimate fight on a card topped by Evander Holyfield versus Victor Belfort and includes an Anderson SIlva versus Tito Ortiz clash as well as a fight for David Haye.

The fight will be broadcast in America on the Triller app but can be viewed in Ireland and the UK on Fite TV.

To check out details and times for your area, you can click the following link: https://www.fite.tv/watch/evander-holyfield-vs-vitor-belfort/2p9su/



The FREEVIEW window starts on Saturday, September 11 at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT with the Triller Fight Club Pay-Per-View commencing at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT. The Pay-Per-View is priced at $49.99 in North America and £9.99 ($13.99) in the UK. Purchasers can use this Direct Link through FITE.TV.

For worldwide live PPV streaming, go to TRILLERFIGHTCLUB.com or FITE or any FITE OTT/Smart TV/mobile apps, or order the event from your local cable/satellite and iNDEMAND partner throughout the USA and Canada.

The broadcast should be available to watch from 11:00pm Irish time.

Irish-boxing.com understands Carroll is scheduled to appear in and around 1:00AM, although the running order has yet to be released and times have changed over the course of the last few days.

Speaking at the final press conference Carroll said: “I’m very excited, this has been a long time coming. I sacrificed a lot just to be in camp for the first scheduled date. I had a baby in the hospital at the time. But I’ve been training again with a long camp in Mexico. It was disappointing last time when the fight got cancelled five days out but I’m ready to go on Saturday. This is boxing and one thing that’s important is to always be prepared.”