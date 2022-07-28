Dylan Moran to Share the Ring with Irish Rapper

Dylan Moran [16(6)-1(1)] will step back through the ropes in just over a week’s time and will look to wrap his knuckles around the head of an Irish rapper.

‘The Real Deal’ populates the charity Fight Night set for the Red Cow and August 5 and shares the stage with ‘The Whelo Fella’. The Big Top at Red Cow hosted card will be topped by a fight between Conor Ryan vs Ben Williams and the Waterford welter will appear on the undercard against the Irish musician.

‘The Whelo Fella’ was previously set to share the ring with Declan Geraghty after they shared jestful words online but that fight never happened.

He now fights Moran People and speaking online said: “Think It’s All Fun And Games But I Am Undefeated As A Professional Boxer 0-0 And August 5th I Sleep This Man.1-0.”

Fight fans would have been excited to see Moran’s face on a fight poster, but whilst they can’t bemoan any charity work, they will be disappointed to see it’s only an exhibition return for the Waterford man.

The Deise fighter has fought once since November of 2020, a November 2021 win over MJ Hall, his one and only fight since signing with Queensberry Promotions.

The Irish fight fraternity are keen to see him get active again very soon.