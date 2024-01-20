HOW TO WATCH Aaron McKenna fight tonight
Aaron McKenna competes in the first Irish fight of the year in Liverpool tonight.
The Monaghan middleweight is in late replacement action, fighting former Padraig McCrory foe Mickey Ellison on the Boxxer card.
The 24-year-old was to start his year with an eagerly anticipated clash with Linus Udofia on the undercard of Natasha Jonas’ world title fight with Mikaela Mayer but fights the Blackburn native after the Luton man pulled out with injury.
The world title card will be broadcast on Sky Sports Arena. Sky Sports Main Event will also broadcast from 8pm.
There will be a free stream available on Sky Sports’ social media platforms and website from 5pm on Saturday.
McKenna versus Ellison opens the televised portion of the bill at 7pm.
The reverse running order is as follows:
Official weights from Liverpool:
Main Event
10×2 IBF World Welterweight Championship
Natasha Jonas – 10st 6lbs
Mikaela Mayer – 10st 6lbs 5oz
Chief Support
12×3 British & Commonwealth Super Middleweight Championship
Jack Cullen – 11st 13lbs 5oz
Zak Chelli – 11st 12lbs 5oz
Undercard
8×2 Featherweight Contest
Karriss Artingstall – 8st 12lbs 5oz
Lila Dos Santos Furtado – 8st 12lbs
8×3 Super Middleweight Contest
Aaron McKenna – 12st
Micky Ellison – 12st 3lbs
10×3 English & Commonwealth Silver Super Middleweight Championship
Mark Jeffers – 11st 13lbs
Germaine Brown – 11st 13lbs
6×3 Cruiserweight Contest
Jack Massey – 14st 8lbs
Steve Eloundou Ntere – 14st 5lbs
4×3 Flyweight Contest
Mikie Tallon – 7st 13lbs
Adamu Yahaya – 8st 1lbs
4×3 Super Middleweight Contest
Ste Clarke – 11st 6lbs
Vasif Mamedov – 11st 12lbs 5oz