‘Here’s The Facts’ – Aaron McKenna Believes Liam Williams ‘Has Bottled It’

Aaron McKenna has accused Liam Williams of bottling it.

The Monaghan middle took to social media to goad the former world title challenger, claiming he has twice knocked back the chance to fight.

The Hennessy Sports fighter has been linked to Williams since Welsh middle sparked an unlikely rivalry when he talked about ‘hearing whispers’ of a fight in January of this year.

McKenna has since called out the 31-year-old on numerous occasions and declared he wanted to use the experienced Williams as a stepping stone to world level.

Williams appeared willing to take the risk and revealed he was in talks with Boxxer re making the clash for a Sky Sports broadcast card. Indeed, he recently hinted what would be a huge fight for McKenna could be confirmed very soon.

However, WBC World Youth title winner, McKenna claims that isn’t the case. ‘The Silencer’ spoke up on social media and accused Williams of twice knocking back offers to fight, stating of the offers was to box on the undercard of Liam Smith and Chris Eubank’s pay-per-view rematch.

These are the facts @Liamwilliamsko You turned down York hall June 16th. You also turned down September the 2nd on a PPV event stating you needed more time to prepare 😳😂 Looks like you’ve lost your bottle if not get your pen out. You’re all bark and no bite 🤫 — Aaron McKenna (@Aaronmckenna99) July 21, 2023

Williams responded by claiming there was never a July offer and pointed out he made it clear that he wouldn’t be available to fight in September when first approached about the fight.

In fairness, the fight is far too big to be a York Hall-hosted clash and if September is too soon it’s a massive shame for McKenna.

The younger of the two boxing brother’s profile would have been greatly enhanced via a clash with a known name on such a massive card.