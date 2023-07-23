Rivalry Renewed – McCormack and Donegan to Rematch for a Title

Graham McCormack and Dominic Donegan look set to renew rivalries this September.

One of Irish boxing’s longest-running grudges looked to be settled when McCormack outpointed Donegan in an Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year nominated bout in June of last year.

However, it looks like there will be another chapter to the Limerick versus Cavan saga.

Rumour suggested the pair would renew acquaintances on the Conlan Boxing card proposed for Lucan in September if Donegan made it back-to-back wins when fought Kristaps Zulgis in Wales last night.

‘The Bomb,’ managed to secure victory and McCormack instantly hinted at a rematch. Speaking online, ‘G Train’ said he looked forward to seeing his old dance partner in the ring again in two months’ time.

It’s been suggested the rivals had agreed in principle to fight for the Irish middleweight title with the winner promising to defend against Feargal Quinn in December.

However, Irish-boxing.com understand the duo, who are trained by Shaun Kelly and Iain Mahood respectively, will do it again for the title they traded leather for on an MHD card last summer, the BUI Celtic title.

Interestingly, Donegan and McCormack have become managerial stable since their last encounter, with the Cavan middle joining the Limerick man on the managerial books of Ian Gaughran.