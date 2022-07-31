Headline News Latest News Pro News 

‘He Knows I’m Game’ – Paul Ryan ready to answer Eddie Treacy’s Call

 Paul Ryan [5(3)-0] is more than willing to answer Eddie Treacy‘s [5(2)-0] call.

The Dubliner increased his record to 5-0 thanks to an impressive stoppage win over Alexander Zeledon on a Fight Zone broadcast card in Essex on Saturday and immediately after let it be known he wants to fight the ‘The Honey Badger’.

Upon reading Ryan call out Owen O’Neill [8-0] and suggest a Celtic light middleweight title fight, Wicklow’s Treacy told Irish-boxing.com he’d happily fight the Pete Taylor trained fighter.

“I saw Paul Ryan calling for Owen O Neil for the Celtic Title at light middle. I’d take the fight with him for the Celtic Title no problem if he wants it. Like I said to you guys before I will fight anyone once I can put in a decent camp,” the Bray fighter told

That proved music to Ryan’s ears and the 23-year-old European Youth medal winner responded positively via Irish-boxing.com.

“Fair play to Eddie he’s obviously in the same boat as me he knows the domestic lads out there don’t really want a real fight, he knows I’m game and he’s obviously game, so hopefully we can get it across the line this year,” he said.

A Treacy – Ryan fight is certainly one that could generate fan excitement but with neither being promotionally aligned at present finding a home for it may prove difficult.

Dennis Hobson express an interest in signing Ryan post Saturday’s win and could offer a platform for a possible title fight although the Dub doesn’t care where it happens or what show it plays out on once a domestic title is on the line.

“I’m not fussy I don’t think he’d be too fussy either,” he says when asked about where it could happen. “Once it made sense and I think we both deserve it to be for the BUI Celtic at a minimum.”

